Cleveland RTA rail, bus services ‘fully restored’ following impact from snowstorm

Snow in downtown Cleveland
Snow in downtown Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, or GCRTA, announced early Tuesday morning that all rail and bus services have been restored.

All GCRTA service was disrupted for the majority of Monday because of the impact from the snowstorm in and around downtown Cleveland.

Dozens of buses needed to be dug or pulled out from being stuck in the snow on Monday, GCRTA officials said.

While all routes are operating, the GCRTA said that some minor residual delays are possible because of the lingering road and weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

