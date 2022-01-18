Downtown Cleveland drivers left stranded after Sunday night’s snowstorm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The snow was fast and furious from Sunday night into early Monday.

Cleveland Scott knew commuting downtown wasn’t going to be fun.

That’s why he had a plan.

“I have a car, but I’m close by. I didn’t want to get stuck in the snow, so I decided to walk,” he said.

Obstacle after obstacle and strangers helping strangers dig out of the snow.

Scott left the car keys at home, knowing how bad driving conditions would be.

“Right now, it’s really bad. It’s a lot of cars getting stuck, even buses are getting stuck you might not want to take a chance. But if you do and you make it, well good luck to you,” he added.

Kim White was extremely upset after she fell outside her home.

Her morning was ruined by this heavy snowfall.

“I have to be at work, now I got to call off cause I’m going to go back in the house and do some housework,” White said.

