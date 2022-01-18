2 Strong 4 Bullies
Eastlake residents dig out of winter storm

Main streets are cleared, now crews will focus on side streets and cul de sacs
Kids enjoy the 'Snow Day' in Eastlake with this pile of snow in a cul de sac.
Kids enjoy the 'Snow Day' in Eastlake with this pile of snow in a cul de sac.(WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Dennis Morley says they’ve been going “nonstop” since the winter storm hit.

“It just dropped on us like no tomorrow,” he said.

Since Sunday night, Eastlake got about 18 inches of snow.

Many are used to the heavy snow totals in Lake County but this one was a whopper - many are still digging out.

“We were kind of snowed in. We didn’t get to go anywhere. We tried, we got a couple of streets over and then we turned around and came back home,” said resident, April Zaller

Mayor Morley tells 19 News the main roads are clear, now crews are catching up, trying to get to the side roads and the cul-de-sacs.

“With the amount of snowfall, four to five inches an hour, people say, hey, you got to get to my street and we say, we were down that street, you were sleeping. With four to five inches and hour, it’s gonna look like we weren’t down there, it will cover the tracks but again, we’ve been working hard and getting caught up and I think we’re getting there,” he said.

City leaders are now monitoring the Chagrin River which has the potential for flooding as temperatures warm up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

