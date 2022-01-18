Fire departments urge residents to clear snow from vents to prevent carbon monoxide exposures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio fire departments issued an important reminder to homeowners as many in the area dealt with a significant amount of snowfall.

Both the Solon and Mentor fire departments said residents should check the exterior of their houses and make sure that the vents are clear from any snow.

“If these vents cannot breathe, carbon monoxide can back up into your home,” the Mentor Fire Department shared on Facebook.

Some areas of Northeast Ohio recorded over two feet of snow on Monday.

