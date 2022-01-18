2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire departments urge residents to clear snow from vents to prevent carbon monoxide exposures

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio fire departments issued an important reminder to homeowners as many in the area dealt with a significant amount of snowfall.

Both the Solon and Mentor fire departments said residents should check the exterior of their houses and make sure that the vents are clear from any snow.

⚠️⚠️Please take a moment to check any vents coming from the side or back of your house. If you see something similar to...

Posted by Solon Fire Rescue on Monday, January 17, 2022

“If these vents cannot breathe, carbon monoxide can back up into your home,” the Mentor Fire Department shared on Facebook.

Here’s a few more areas around your home to check and clear away any snow: -exterior vents for your furnace, clothes...

Posted by Mentor Fire Department on Monday, January 17, 2022

Some areas of Northeast Ohio recorded over two feet of snow on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

