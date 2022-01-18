McDowell felt he was on his “last chance”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Malik McDowell said all the right things in Training Camp for a player getting a much needed second chance. “I told them how much I wanted it and how much I wouldn’t let them down,” McDowell said back in August. “This being my last chance, I don’t want to make you look back, AB [General Manager Andrew Berry] in particular, giving me this opportunity and sticking his neck out for me.”

McDowell was trouble this season, but it did not take long after the Browns started playing for him to have an incident. With the structure of the football season removed, McDowell could not stay out of trouble. In 2019 he did jail time on charges that included assaulting a police officer. “I know what my life could be without football, the stuff my life fell into,” McDowell said. “I just want to get some more structure in my life. I didn’t have any structure in my life around that time.”

McDowell might be out of chances now. The Browns only signed him to a one year contract, that deal is now up. He would have been free to sign with any club in March, or come back to the Browns on what would have probably been a better contract. Instead he will be dealing with his latest legal fiasco, something he said last summer he could not afford to have. “My career is at stake, my livelihood, the chance to take care of my family, just to do what the everyday person cannot do,” he said. “Go out there in front of thousands of fans and play a game and get paid a lot of money to do it. That’s a lot of people’s dream and I get to live my dream.”

Whether or not he will again remains to be seen.

