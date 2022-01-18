2 Strong 4 Bullies
Murder suspect turns himself into Fairlawn police

Terrance Owens (Source: Fairlawn police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a fatal shooting on Jan. 9 turned himself into Fairlawn police.

According to Fairlawn police, Terrance Owens shot and killed Tyler Flinn outside an apartment complex in the 100 block of Buffington Road.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Flinn, 25, of Akron died of a gunshot wound to the head/neck.

Owens surrendered with his attorney on Jan. 15.

He is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Fairlawn police have not released a motive at this time.

“We hope this arrest will bring some comfort to the Flinn family as they continue to grieve,” said Fairlawn Police Chief Terrance Wisener.

