Northeast Ohio Weather: The next arctic blast arrives Thursday

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is some leftover lake effect snow this morning mainly east of Cleveland. It will be a better travel day as we recover from the winter storm. Mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures around 30 degrees. A cold front tracks through the area tomorrow. This will be followed by an arctic air mass that will be in place by Thursday. The air will warm tonight into tomorrow in advance of this front. A south wind tonight ramps up with gusts around 35 mph at times. This will allow temperatures to rise through the 30s overnight. Isolated rain showers will be around tomorrow morning before the front crosses. High temperatures around 40 degrees then temperatures drop through the 30s behind the boundary. A very cold day Thursday with high temperatures only around 20 degrees. A north steering wind will lead to lake effect snow in the area.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

