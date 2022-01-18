2 Strong 4 Bullies
Person rides snowmachine through downtown Cleveland (video)

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Getting around downtown Cleveland in a car on Monday was nearly impossible with the amount of snow that fell on city streets.

So one individual may have had the best commuting alternative.

A 19 News viewer submitted video of a person riding a snowmobile down Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

The city of Cleveland said clearing the main roads was the primary goal for plows on Monday morning with the focus shifting to secondary roads by afternoon.

