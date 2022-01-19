2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old Wayne County boy missing since Jan. 18

Ryan Corn
Ryan Corn(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 17-year-old Ryan Corn.

Corn left his Shreve area home the evening of Jan. 18 without permission, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was described by the sheriff’s office as 5′5″ tall, 230 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair that is short on the sides and longer on top with blonde tips.

Call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 330-287-5750 if you see him or know where he may be.

