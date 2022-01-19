21-year-old man shot, killed inside a car in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -A 21-year-old man was murdered Wednesday morning while he was sitting in a vehicle, Akron police said.

Akron police officers said the victim was found in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

EMS transported the victim, whose name is not being released, to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said they are working to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the “senseless killing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

