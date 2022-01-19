$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not much will get past troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A large amount of suspected fentanyl, hidden in a concealed area under the car, was confiscated during a recent traffic stop.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers made the stop of a 2021 Ford Edge with Tennessee registration on Jan. 12 in Scioto County because of a marked lanes violation on State Route 823.

Criminal indicators in the vehicle prompted troopers to perform a search, according to the OSHP.

During the search, troopers found 600 grams of suspected fentanyl in a magnetic box concealed underneath the vehicle.

The drugs are estimated to value approximately $60,000.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Candace Guice, was booked at the Scioto County Jail on charges of possessing and trafficking drugs.

The woman, of Ecorse, Mich., faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if convicted.

