79-year-old driver dies in Tuscarawas County crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was killed in a Goshen Township crash that happened at 12:49 p.m. on Jan. 18, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The highway patrol said a 2007 Chevrolet van was heading northbound on SR-416 just south of milepost 15 when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

The van then went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail before going off the right side of the road and hitting that guardrail, according to the highway patrol.

According to the highway patrol, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the van.

The driver was identified by the highway patrol as 79-year-old Virgil A. Ravenscroft of Bolivar, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

