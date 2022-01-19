2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

79-year-old driver dies in Tuscarawas County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was killed in a Goshen Township crash that happened at 12:49 p.m. on Jan. 18, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The highway patrol said a 2007 Chevrolet van was heading northbound on SR-416 just south of milepost 15 when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

The van then went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail before going off the right side of the road and hitting that guardrail, according to the highway patrol.

According to the highway patrol, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the van.

The driver was identified by the highway patrol as 79-year-old Virgil A. Ravenscroft of Bolivar, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)

Latest News

Downtown Cleveland drivers left stranded after Sunday night’s snowstorm
Downtown Cleveland drivers left stranded after Sunday night’s snowstorm
Lane blocked on Snow Road in Brook Park due to water main break
Lane blocked on Snow Road in Brook Park due to water main break
Drivers face slick spots, dangerous conditions as snow continues in Northeast Ohio
Drivers face slick spots, dangerous conditions as snow continues in Northeast Ohio
Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County