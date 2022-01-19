2 Strong 4 Bullies
80-year-old East Cleveland resident without heat in apartment since November

By Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Jonathan Moore has been living at the Forrest Hill Terrace Apartments for seven years.

He recently was moved to the eighth floor.

He told the 19 News team his apartment hasn’t had heat since November.

He’s contacted the management team in the building but didn’t receive much help other than a small heater. So he uses his oven for heat.

“Come in here turn this to 200, wait till it finally heats up, which only heats up here and part of the living room,” said Moore.

Our 19 News troubleshooter team went up to Moore’s apartment, within a couple of minutes a maintenance man came to the door.

He confirmed the heat wasn’t working and told us that the building had just received a new boiler.

“They running up here now because you all are here,” said Moore.

Moore said the last time a maintenance worker came up was in November.

Since then he’s been told they would come up to check things out, but never did.

″My situation goes in one ear and out the other here, so it makes me feel like hey, I’m nothing to them, ” said Moore.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team went to speak with management in order to keep the story fair and balanced.

But no one answered at the leasing office.

Instead of answering our questions face to face, we were slipped a piece of paper under the door with a phone number to their corporate headquarters.

“I’ve been cold, stressed out and everything, over these people and this same no heat for all this time, " said Moore.

We reached out to corporate and have spoken to them twice.

Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 18, we were sent this statement:

“We make sure that the average temperature at Forest Hill Terrace is 75 degrees. When cold weather is expected, we help our community prepare by increasing the temperature and actively monitoring the heat throughout the day. In November, the building’s boiler was replaced with sustainable, sophisticated equipment that monitors the building in real-time with sensors located throughout the building to ensure it stays warm. If a resident reaches out to us with an issue in their unit, or a concern, we immediately dispatch a technician to do a heat inspection in their unit to make sure the temperature is above 70 degrees.”

-Forest Hill Terrace Property Management

We responded to the statement by asking what was next for Mr. Moore and are waiting for a response.

