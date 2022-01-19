8th Annual North Coast Harbor Ice Fest rescheduled for Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to Monday’s snowstorm, North Coast Harbor’s annual Ice Fest has been rescheduled for Thursday.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hosted by the City of Cleveland and Downtown Cleveland Alliance, the event features over 30 ice creations in the harbor, hourly ice carving demonstrations by Elegant Ice Creations, a live performance by the Ohio Burn Unit, a fire and ice tower, plus a special happy hour at Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar including winter-time cocktails sponsored by Jack Daniel’s.

Attendees also have the chance to win NBA Crossover tickets, and can participate in games to win other prizes.

The festival will be conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines and are subject to change based on city and state mandates, according to officials.

For more information on Ice Fest, visit Northcoastharbor.org.

