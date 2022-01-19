2 Strong 4 Bullies
90% of Cleveland streets plowed, city officials say

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland plow operators continue working around the clock to clear the city streets, said city officials Wednesday morning.

OVERNIGHT UPDATE: Our crews have achieved 90% completion, with 265 out of 292 subsections reached overnight. 117...

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

As of 9 a.m., an update on the city’s official Facebook page said the roads were 90% plowed, with 265 out of 292 subsections reached overnight.

117 subsections were plowed twice.

City officials added crews are salting as they plow the side streets.

There are 10,000 city streets.

