90% of Cleveland streets plowed, city officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland plow operators continue working around the clock to clear the city streets, said city officials Wednesday morning.

OVERNIGHT UPDATE: Our crews have achieved 90% completion, with 265 out of 292 subsections reached overnight. 117... Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

As of 9 a.m., an update on the city’s official Facebook page said the roads were 90% plowed, with 265 out of 292 subsections reached overnight.

117 subsections were plowed twice.

City officials added crews are salting as they plow the side streets.

There are 10,000 city streets.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.