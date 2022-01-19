Baker Mayfield thanks doctors following surgery, ‘Just a bump in the road’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Twitter to thank the doctors who repaired his torn labrum.

With his left arm wrapped and in a sling, Mayfield said the surgery was ‘a complete success’ and his focus now was on recovery.

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

“This is one of those steps to get back to my true self.” he said. “This year hasn’t been easy. A lot of stuff has gone down that’s affected me and my family.”

Mayfield added the amount of support he’s received from Browns fans has been ‘great’.

The Browns missed the playoffs this season after an 8-9 finish, during which Mayfield struggled with injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.