Caught on camera: Driver seen going wrong way on Jennings Freeway ramp to avoid crash delays

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic cameras captured the moment a driver was seen turning around on the Jennings Freeway and travel in the opposite direction on a highway ramp to avoid delays from a crash.

An overturned vehicle stopped all northbound traffic for a short time in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

A driver stuck in the backup was caught pulling a U-turn to head the wrong way towards a highway on-ramp.

The initial crash on the Jennings Freeway has since been cleared and traffic is moving normally.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

