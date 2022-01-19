Cleveland Metropolitan School District closed Jan. 19 due to road conditions
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools are shut down on Jan. 19 due to the lingering impact of the snowstorm that slammed Northeast Ohio.
CMSD CEO Eric Gordan tweeted out the road conditions are to blame for the closure, which was announced at 10:59 p.m.
At 7:14 p.m., Gordan tweeted out that CMSD officials were working closely with the city to monitor storm cleanup and decide if the conditions were safe for buses and students to walk.
