2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Metropolitan School District closed Jan. 19 due to road conditions

Cleveland officials respond to snow removal frustrations
Cleveland officials respond to snow removal frustrations
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools are shut down on Jan. 19 due to the lingering impact of the snowstorm that slammed Northeast Ohio.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordan tweeted out the road conditions are to blame for the closure, which was announced at 10:59 p.m.

At 7:14 p.m., Gordan tweeted out that CMSD officials were working closely with the city to monitor storm cleanup and decide if the conditions were safe for buses and students to walk.

[ Cleveland City Hall responds to complaints over handling of snowstorm ]

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
79-year-old driver dies in Tuscarawas County crash
Nearly 25 percent of leasable space is still unusable at Tower City Center after a major flood...
Tower City transforms as repairs continue ahead of NBA All-Star Game
In the heart of the Clark-Fulton neighborhood lies MetroHealth. They have made investing in...
MetroHealth makes investing in their neighborhood a top priority
Cuyahoga County Jail
Cleveland reviews Cuyahoga County Jail inmate procedures