Cleveland Metropolitan School District closed Jan. 19 due to road conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools are shut down on Jan. 19 due to the lingering impact of the snowstorm that slammed Northeast Ohio.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordan tweeted out the road conditions are to blame for the closure, which was announced at 10:59 p.m.

ALERT: All @CLEMetroSchools will be closed on Wednesday, January 19th because of road conditions related to this week's winter storm. — Eric S. Gordon, CEO (@EricGordon_CEO) January 19, 2022

At 7:14 p.m., Gordan tweeted out that CMSD officials were working closely with the city to monitor storm cleanup and decide if the conditions were safe for buses and students to walk.

UPDATE: Before deciding whether to open schools tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 19, CMSD must ensure conditions are safe for buses and students who walk. We are working closely with the city to monitor storm cleanup and will announce a decision early Wednesday. — Eric S. Gordon, CEO (@EricGordon_CEO) January 19, 2022

[ Cleveland City Hall responds to complaints over handling of snowstorm ]

