Cleveland reviews Cuyahoga County Jail inmate procedures

Cuyahoga County Jail
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has conducted a review of inmates held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, on Cleveland Division of Police-related charges, beyond the release date.

The review shows that a total of 143 inmates were held beyond their release dates, according to a press release from the city.

“No one should be held one minute longer than necessary. It’s not acceptable. The City is working with Cuyahoga County to make sure that this issue is resolved,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb. The City is asking that the Cuyahoga County Jail administration conduct an audit of jail policies and procedures and add layers of safeguards and accountability measures to ensure inmates are released in a timely manner.

19 News reached out to Cuyahoga County for a statement about the review but we have yet to hear back.

