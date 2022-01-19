2 Strong 4 Bullies
Clevelanders pitch in and lend a helping hand to others on unplowed streets

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Brown had his day turned upside down by one wrong turn.

He was coming off a plowed street at Superior Avenue and East Boulevard.

That proved to be a costly mistake.

Brown ended up in this mess on a road that hadn’t been touched.

“Just keep on trying; that’s how I got from mid-way to where I’m at now,” Brown said.

Brown was stuck and trying to get to a doctor’s appointment.

But that’s when a total stranger appeared, seemingly out of nowhere.

Taurez Hilton pulled over to help out.

“I just saw him when I drove past. I said, you know what I’m about to help him so I can get blessings,” Hilton added.

It was several minutes of back and forth.

Brown finally was out and on his way.

“Feels good just to help my people,” Hilton said.

If this snowstorm has shown us anything, it’s that Northeast Ohioans are helping each other out in a time of need. Something these two hope others can learn from.

