‘Extreme aggression’: Taser used on Browns player Malik McDowell during ‘violent attack’ on Florida deputy, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New details in the arrest of a Cleveland Browns defensive tackle have surfaced in connection to an alleged indecent exposure incident and assault on a Florida sheriff’s deputy.

The report filed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office states that Malik McDowell was taken into custody on the afternoon of Jan. 17 near a Deerfield Beach school.

Law enforcement responded to Fairway Drive in Deerfield Beach for reports of a “naked male walking near a school,” according to investigators.

The male, later identified as McDowell, was found by police sitting on a curb in the area.

When Deerfield Beach police approached, McDowell allegedly stood up, said “F*** you” to the officer, then charged “at full speed with closed fist,” according to the report.

The Deerfield Beach police officer who encountered McDowell described the alleged attack:

“The punches were swung with extreme aggression with at least one strike hitting me on my right eye/temple area of my area. When I felt the strike hit, I was dazed and felt extreme pain in the area I was struck.”

According to the report, the police officer returned strikes to McDowell in an effort to defend himself.

McDowell was able to escape the officer’s grasp and flee on foot. A Taser was eventually used to take him into custody.

The officer said he “sustained extreme pain and swelling” in the eye area to the point where it was almost completely closed. He also suffered a lower leg injury that prevented him from being able to walk on his own.

McDowell faces three charges in connection to the incident, including:

Aggravated battery on officer

Resist officer-obstruct with violence

Expose sex organs in public

The 25-year-old played for Cleveland during the 2021-22 season on a one-year contract. The Browns organization released a statement regarding McDowell’s arrest:

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

This past season was McDowell’s first on the field, despite being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was previously arrested in connection to several past incidents, and was on probation stemming from a 2019 conviction for obstructing a Michigan police officer.

