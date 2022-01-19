MetroHealth makes investing in their neighborhood a top priority

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the heart of the Clark-Fulton neighborhood lies MetroHealth. They have made investing in their neighborhood a top priority.

“We comprehended if we’re making a major investment in this campus and all we did was just build a new campus but didn’t do anything to invest and be a part of the growth of this neighborhood and community, then we’re not really living up to our mission,” said Zucca.

They have become the nation’s first certified healthcare eco-district.

“Our eco-district is focused on promoting development that is based in equity, community resilience, and climate protection and sustainability,” said Zucca.

They have teamed up with other community groups to pump big money into the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

“We serve many of the patients in this neighborhood and in this community,” said Greg Zucca, the Director of Economic and Community Transformation at MetroHealth.

MetroHealth is working to improve affordable housing, business development, education, and transportation.

“The first of being, which is a 72-unit affordable housing project that is currently under construction on our main campus,” said Zucca. That includes a 5,000 square foot workforce development center which we call the MetroHealth opportunity center. That’s where we’re going to be doing joint programming with Cuyahoga Community College,” said Zucca.

All of the projects they currently have planned are expected to wrap up by 2025.

