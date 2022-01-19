2 Strong 4 Bullies
Monoclonal antibody treatments becoming harder to find in Ohio

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of omicron COVID-19 cases, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to treat early coronavirus infections are unlikely to work against the new variant. For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital.(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A certain type of monoclonal antibody treatments is proving to be harder to find in Ohio because only one of the three that are approved, seems to be effective treating Omicron COVID patients.

Cleveland 19′s sister station WTGV in Toledo reported some patients, like Shannon Jones who was infected in early December, are having to drive more than an hour to find the specialized treatment.

“I had a fever of 102.8 body aches my chest hurt, I had an awful cough,” Jones told WTGV.

Around the country some hospital systems are now reserving the antibody treatment for the most at risk, including those over the age of 65.

Cleveland 19 spoke with Dr. Claudia Hoyen from University Hospitals about how they are handling the shortage in the following interview.

