Monoclonal antibody treatments becoming harder to find in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A certain type of monoclonal antibody treatments is proving to be harder to find in Ohio because only one of the three that are approved, seems to be effective treating Omicron COVID patients.

Cleveland 19′s sister station WTGV in Toledo reported some patients, like Shannon Jones who was infected in early December, are having to drive more than an hour to find the specialized treatment.

“I had a fever of 102.8 body aches my chest hurt, I had an awful cough,” Jones told WTGV.

Around the country some hospital systems are now reserving the antibody treatment for the most at risk, including those over the age of 65.

Cleveland 19 spoke with Dr. Claudia Hoyen from University Hospitals about how they are handling the shortage in the following interview.

