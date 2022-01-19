No answers from Cleveland City Hall on snow clean-up results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The answer to how the new Justin Bibb administration handled their first big snowfall could be different from neighborhood to neighborhood or even street to street in those neighborhoods.

The first point to be made is that is not an easy job to clear the streets in a city the size of Cleveland, especially with the amount of snow that fell, and this particular administration hardly had the chance to get in the door before the snow started to fall.

That said, the administration is providing no answers, as 19 News has asked multiple times, since the storm hit, for the administration’s self-assessment of the snow removal process.

Sam Stevens, who lives in Ohio City, said he has come to accept that it is always going to take a significant amount of time for the city to get the streets plowed, especially when a foot or more is dumped in one storm.

“It’s the most snow we’ve had in a while, the streets around here, it is an old neighborhood, and it is tough to pass even in good weather sometimes,” Stevens said with a laugh. “So I also see a lot of neighbors helping each other out which is good to see but yes, they clear the main streets and go from there.”

Aaliyah Nelson lives in the Broadway neighborhood, at the intersection of Mead and Dakota, where it was obvious that a plow had never passed.

The roads were rutted with ice and snow making it just about impossible to navigate without getting stuck.

Nelson said, it has always been a problem getting plows into the neighborhood.

“It’s pretty frustrating, it’s been very difficult, but we’ve all been trying to work together so if we see somebody stuck, we all come out to help each other out,” she said.

Downtown streets were completely passable but there is plenty of work to be done to clear lanes where snow piled up, turning two-lane roads into one-lane roads and causing problems for delivery drivers, in some cases.

How did the Bibb Administration fare in their first snowfall cleanup challenge? (Source: 19 News)

