2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday morning

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front moved through today, and in its wake, much colder air will arrive tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the teens by Thursday morning.

Wind chill temperatures, or “feels-like” temperatures, will be in the single digits, and not just in the morning.

It will feel as if it’s in the single digits all day tomorrow.

Bands of lake effect snow will develop by tomorrow morning, and the lake effect will continue through the day.

This will make travel touch and go, especially in areas impacted by the snow bands.

If you’ll be venturing out on Thursday, particularly in the morning, please be mindful of that threat for black ice, falling snow, reduced visibility, and briefly snow-coated roads.

Temperatures will only top out around 20 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

This cold snap will last for the next seven days.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday morning

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday morning
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio Weather: Coldest stretch this winter starts Thursday
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio Weather: Coldest stretch this winter starts Thursday
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/18/2022