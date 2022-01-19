19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front moved through today, and in its wake, much colder air will arrive tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the teens by Thursday morning.

Wind chill temperatures, or “feels-like” temperatures, will be in the single digits, and not just in the morning.

It will feel as if it’s in the single digits all day tomorrow.

Bands of lake effect snow will develop by tomorrow morning, and the lake effect will continue through the day.

This will make travel touch and go, especially in areas impacted by the snow bands.

If you’ll be venturing out on Thursday, particularly in the morning, please be mindful of that threat for black ice, falling snow, reduced visibility, and briefly snow-coated roads.

Temperatures will only top out around 20 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

This cold snap will last for the next seven days.

