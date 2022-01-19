2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Coldest stretch this winter starts tomorrow

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will track through the area today. It’s windy out there. Southwest to west wind will gust to around 35 mph at times. Not much moisture with the front itself. Just some sprinkles as it rolls through. High temperatures around 40 degrees, but temperatures tumble back through the 30s behind the front. Temperatures tonight plummet into the teens by morning. Arctic air will be in place tomorrow. A north steering wind will create lake effect snow off Lake Erie. There will be some help from Lake Huron. Accumulation likely in the persistent bands. Afternoon temperatures only around 20 degrees. It remains very cold Friday. Mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures around 20 degrees. The sky is forecast to be clear Friday night with a light wind. The snow pack will allow temperatures to dive below zero in many spots.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

