Police raid 2 illegal gambling locations in Summit County, recover cash, guns, drugs

Derrick Chatman (Source: Springfield Township police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a half of a million dollars in cash, along with 11 guns, an AR-15, and 10 pounds of marijuana were found at two illegal gambling sites, said Springfield Township police.

Illegal gambling bust
Illegal gambling bust((Source: Springfield Township police))

Springfield Township Sergeant Eric East said officers, along with Metro SWAT and the Cuyahoga Falls SWAT team, executed multiple search warrants at a home and business in Springfield Township.

Illegal gambling bust
Illegal gambling bust((Source: Springfield Township police))

Sergeant East also said three ballistic vests were also found when the search warrants were executed.

Derrick Chatman, 39, of Springfield Township is charged with drug trafficking, weapons under disability and possession of drugs.

Chatman is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Sergeant East said additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

