2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Shoulder surgery for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield set for Wednesday

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday marks a significant day for Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield initially injured his left shoulder in the Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, but he continued to start for the Browns during the 8-9 season.

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry: ‘We fully expect Baker to be our starter’

Mayfield added a note to his Instagram before the procedure, thanking fans for their support.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)

Latest News

ARCHIVO - Foto del 14 de agosto del 2021, el defensive tackle de los Browns de Cleveland Malik...
McDowell felt he was on his “last chance”
Malik McDowell
Cleveland Browns player Malik McDowell charged with indecent exposure, assaulting Florida deputy
David Njoku
Browns Breakdown: David Njoku
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an...
Browns Breakdown: Jadeveon Clowney