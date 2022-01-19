Shoulder surgery for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield set for Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday marks a significant day for Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield initially injured his left shoulder in the Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, but he continued to start for the Browns during the 8-9 season.

Mayfield added a note to his Instagram before the procedure, thanking fans for their support.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.