Shoulder surgery for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield set for Wednesday
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday marks a significant day for Baker Mayfield.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.
Mayfield initially injured his left shoulder in the Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, but he continued to start for the Browns during the 8-9 season.
Mayfield added a note to his Instagram before the procedure, thanking fans for their support.
