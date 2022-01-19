Staffing issues cause delay in plowing on Akron roads, city officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron said the ability to efficiently clear snow from neighborhood roadways has been hampered by staffing issues.

As of Wednesday morning, snow-plowing crews were still working to clear the “third priority streets.”

Staffing issues with the overnight city workers has caused a delay in the snow-clearing timeline.

“We understand how frustrating it can be to wait while our crews are working hard to get to all city of Akron streets.”

The city stressed the importance of making sure residents are able to move the cars from roadways because of the potential for daytime snow runoff and overnight refreezing.

“If you have a car that is parked on the road, it’s imperative that you move it so that our plows can get curb to curb,” the city shared on Facebook.

