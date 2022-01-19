Suspect faces judge after he was caught in vehicle stolen during deadly carjacking of Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was found in the stolen vehicle of the Cleveland police officer who was killed during a New Year’s Eve carjacking is due in court on Wednesday morning.

The arraignment for 28-year-old Anthony Butler Jr. is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He faces charges that include failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and receiving stolen property.

Butler is not charged with murdering Shane Bartek.

Eighteen-year-old Tamara McLoyd is the suspect accused of fatally shooting the the off-duty officer.

**19 News will live stream the court hearing**

Investigators said Bartek was shot and killed during the Dec. 31 carjacking on Cleveland’s West side.

Hours after the incident, Butler was seen by police driving Bartek’s stolen vehicle.

A high-speed chase with multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies ended when the car crashed into a fence at a Euclid apartment complex.

Bartek’s funeral was held last week.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.