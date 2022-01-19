U.S. Air Force arrives to help Cleveland Clinic with COVID patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Around 20 U.S. Air Force medical professionals arrived at the Cleveland Clinic Wednesday morning.

U.S. Air Force arrives at the Clinic ((Source: Cleveland Clinic))

According to Clinic officials, the team is made up of nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists and will help with the high number of COVID-19 patients.

Clinic officials said the U.S. Air Force medical professionals will allow the hospital to accept more transfers and better serve the community.

The U.S. Air Force medical professionals will undergo training for a couple of days before starting their assignments.

