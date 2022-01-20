13 year-old Cleveland girl reported missing near Bonna Avenue
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are actively searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen early Thursday morning.
Angela Wilson was last seen after leaving her home on Bonna Avenue, between St. Clair and Superior Avenues, at around 5:30 a.m.
Police say she is about 5′1″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink windbreaker.
Anyone with information leading to her location is asked to contact police at 216-623-2579, or else call 911.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.