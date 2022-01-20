2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

13 year-old Cleveland girl reported missing near Bonna Avenue

Angela Wilson, 13, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. near her home on Bonna Avenue.
Angela Wilson, 13, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. near her home on Bonna Avenue.(SOURCE: Cleveland Police Department)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are actively searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Angela Wilson was last seen after leaving her home on Bonna Avenue, between St. Clair and Superior Avenues, at around 5:30 a.m.

Police say she is about 5′1″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink windbreaker.

Anyone with information leading to her location is asked to contact police at 216-623-2579, or else call 911.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

Shaquille Robinson, 26, was last seen near Ivanhoe Road in the South-Collinwood neighborhood on...
Collinwood man missing since Jan. 13
Ohio National Guard members are being honored for their service at University Hospitals Parma...
UH-Parma frontline workers ‘clap out’ outgoing National Guard members
Crash creates tailgate traffic on I-77 south in Cleveland
Crash restricts traffic on I-77 southbound near I-490 junction
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1