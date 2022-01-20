13 year-old Cleveland girl reported missing near Bonna Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are actively searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Angela Wilson was last seen after leaving her home on Bonna Avenue, between St. Clair and Superior Avenues, at around 5:30 a.m.

Police say she is about 5′1″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink windbreaker.

Anyone with information leading to her location is asked to contact police at 216-623-2579, or else call 911.

