19 First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through tonight; hazardous travel conditions occurring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow has developed today, and it is making for messy conditions on many local roadways.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of our area, including the cities of Cleveland and Akron.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Summit, and Medina counties until 4:00 AM Friday. Snow may make for difficult travel at times. Be careful out there. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/KhvJqiyskv — Snow-mantha Roberts ❄ (@SamRobertsWX) January 20, 2022

Additional accumulation on the order of 1″ - 3″ is possible through the night, with 4″+ where squalls persist.

The snow will taper off by tomorrow morning, but the bitterly cold air will hang around into next week.

