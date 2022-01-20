2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through tonight; hazardous travel conditions occurring

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:11 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow has developed today, and it is making for messy conditions on many local roadways.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of our area, including the cities of Cleveland and Akron.

Additional accumulation on the order of 1″ - 3″ is possible through the night, with 4″+ where squalls persist.

The snow will taper off by tomorrow morning, but the bitterly cold air will hang around into next week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

