C.I.T will be a program that will give Police the training they need to de-escalate conflict

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mental Health is now front and center for Cleveland Police Officers that work in times of conflict.

Cleveland City Council discussing a possible “C.I.T” program.

C.I.T stands for crisis intervention training.

If it’s put in place….It would be a voluntary program emphasizing de-escalation techniques when it comes to mental health.

The goal is to have officers help juveniles, combat substance use disorder, mental illness, & help them find resources that are at their finger tips.

“You said you indicated that the city of Cleveland goal is to have 25 to 35 percent of our Law enforcement officers go through that program is that correct,” said Councilwoman Howse.

That would equal around 400 officers doing the training.

Which Council said will take around 4 years to gather.

So the program is not a finished product quite yet but the ordinance related to it has been approved.

To sum it all up Councilwoman Howse gave a nod to the need of this program because of all the problems our communities are currently facing.

“In ward 7 I always find that there is a need you know to have more specialized attention for people who are going through many traumatic situations,” she said.

