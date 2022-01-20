2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland dog missing and believed stolen reunited with owner after 5 days

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just one station has the heartwarming reunion between a missing dog and his family.

A 3-year-old Australian Shepherd that was once missing is now found and reunited with his owner.

But that owner questions why no one called a phone number clearly printed on the dog tag until police were notified, and a surveillance photo appeared on social media.

Mike Potts told 19 News, “It was so heavy on my heart, literally. I hadn’t eaten or barely slept.”

That’s because Potts dog Jackson went missing on Cleveland’s east side, right before the snowstorm began Friday.

Jackson went out of his doggie door and entered the backyard of a home on Elks not far from E. 105th and St. Clair in Cleveland.

After more than 10 minutes, Potts said he knew something was wrong.

“I canvassed this area and went down all of these local streets until midnight, calling out Jackson’s name,” Potts said.

The next day the Cleveland man posted more than 1,000 missing posters and posted all over social media, offering a $1,000 reward for information about Jackson and his whereabouts.

That’s when a woman who worked at Little Caesar’s at St. Clair and East 105th dished up information that Jackson may not have just been missing, but stolen, by a man she said was a Door Dash driver.

These images captured on Dollar General’s surveillance cameras helped Potts to file a report and get the police involved.

“In 2022, you cannot hide from social media or the news. Like once you’re out there somebody’s got you,” Potts said.

Then, 19 News featured the surveillance video online on Tuesday that showed a stranger with Jackson on a leash, five days after Jackson went missing. That’s when the man suspected of having Jackson, finally called the phone number that was visible on his dog tag all along.

Potts said, “I think they got caught and realized it and they made the call, I think there back was up against the wall when they saw themselves on social media and on the news.”

Jackson was reunited with his human Wednesday morning and was simply having a ball, and it’s clear from the wagging of his tail and entire backside there’s no place like home for man’s best friend.

The majority of the $1,000 reward went to the pizza shop employee who provided the initial tip on what happened to Jackson.

Potts was thankful to have Jackson back he even gave a few hundred dollars to the man who found his dog, took him, and eventually returned him.

Cleveland Police are investigating and will determine if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)

Latest News

Woman wanted on Cleveland’s West Side for grand theft auto
Woman wanted on Cleveland’s West Side for grand theft auto
Gunman breaks into Cleveland apartment, fires shot inside
Gunman breaks into Cleveland apartment, fires shot inside
Duo wanted for robbing Cleveland Diary Mart at gunpoint
Duo wanted for robbing Cleveland Diary Mart at gunpoint
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash