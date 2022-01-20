Cleveland man on dialysis misses doctors appointments due to unplowed street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two days after the massive snowstorm hit Northeast Ohio, some people are still having a hard time getting out of their homes.

Reverend Terry Paul receives dialysis three times a week in order to stay in good health.

But this week’s storm stopped his journey to recovery in its tracks after his street wasn’t plowed by the city, causing him to cancel two of his appointments.

“I’m trying to come back and do the right things but it’s a little hard when you don’t get the surrounding help that you need,” said Paul.

Since Monday, Paul has contacted the city and his council representative but hasn’t seen a plow come down his street.

So the 19 News Troubleshooter team made a few phone calls and sent some emails to see when a plow would come.

“We really need to demand service, we pay taxes, I’ve been a taxpayer in this city as long as I can remember,” said Paul, “all the way from high school, junior high when you used to work the summer job.”

The first person to call back was Councilman Michael Polinsick.

He told 19 News that he spoke to the people in charge of the plowing schedule about Paul’s street several times.

He then sent another email including the 19 News team on it.

We also received an email reply from the Mayor’s office saying they would look into getting us an answer.

Almost 20 minutes later, a plow came down Paul’s street putting a huge smile on his face.

Man's street not plowed can't get to appointments (WOIO)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.