Collinwood man missing since Jan. 13

Shaquille Robinson, 26, was last seen near Ivanhoe Road in the South-Collinwood neighborhood on...
Shaquille Robinson, 26, was last seen near Ivanhoe Road in the South-Collinwood neighborhood on Jan. 13.(Source: Stacia Owens)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Collinwood man has been reported missing since January 13.

Shaquille Robinson, 26, was last seen in the vicinity of Ivanhoe Road last week.

The exact time of his disappearance is unknown.

A missing persons report was filed with Cleveland Police and they are still investigating.

Robinson is listed at about 5′5″ tall and weighs about 140-150 lbs., with long brown hair potentially in dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans, and red shoes.

Family members said he has a history of illness, including lupus and a learning disability.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2579 or call 911.

