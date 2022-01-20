2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crash restricts traffic on I-77 southbound near I-490 junction

Crash creates tailgate traffic on I-77 south in Cleveland
Crash creates tailgate traffic on I-77 south in Cleveland(OHGO)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three lanes of I-77 southbound at I-490 to I-71/E 55th St. are blocked due to a crash.

The accident was reported at around 2:35 p.m.

Emergency crews and police have responded to the scene, but traffic heading south out of Cleveland is backed up into the downtown area.

No timetable has been given for when I-77 will be cleared and no details have been provided about persons involved in the crash.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes traveling south, if possible.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

Ohio National Guard members are being honored for their service at University Hospitals Parma...
UH-Parma frontline workers ‘clap out’ outgoing National Guard members
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
Mayor Justin Bibb announced Thursday on Twitter that he's conducting a review of the city's...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, officials conducting review of city’s emergency snow response plan
Truck hit by train in Mentor
Man killed in collision with train after he drove truck around railroad crossing gates, Mentor police say