Crash restricts traffic on I-77 southbound near I-490 junction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three lanes of I-77 southbound at I-490 to I-71/E 55th St. are blocked due to a crash.

The accident was reported at around 2:35 p.m.

Emergency crews and police have responded to the scene, but traffic heading south out of Cleveland is backed up into the downtown area.

No timetable has been given for when I-77 will be cleared and no details have been provided about persons involved in the crash.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes traveling south, if possible.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

