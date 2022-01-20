CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two aggravated robbers are on the loose after targeting Dairy Mart on Jan. 11, and detectives need the community to help identify them.

The males robbed the store at gunpoint at 11:50 p.m. at 3387 West 117th Street, according to police.

Police said the suspects then ran out and headed eastbound on Headley Avenue.

The victim told officers that these suspects spoke both English and Spanish, according to police.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Duo wanted for robbing Cleveland Diary Mart at gunpoint (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call Det. Florentz at 216-623-2534 or the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report #2022-009640 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this aggravated robbery.

