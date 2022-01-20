2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Cold spell begins today with lake effect snow in the area

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air has settled into Ohio. A north steering wind throughout the day and tonight, will continue to aid in lake snow. Any organized band could easily produce a few inches of snow quickly. Be aware of this driving around. The big drop in temperature has also created icy conditions. Sidewalks, parking lots, etc will be most at risk. Untreated roads will be icy as well. Afternoon temperatures today will be around 20 degrees. Temperatures tonight drop to around 10 degrees or so. Breaks in the clouds outside of the lake effect areas will allow temperature to drop even further. The steering wind tomorrow turns more to the east. This should force all of the lake snow back out over Lake Erie. It’s a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. High temperatures around 20 degrees. A clear sky Friday night, combined with a light wind and snow pack, will send air temperatures below zero for many.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday morning
19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday morning
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/19/2022
19 First Alert Weather Day: Black ice and lake effect snow will make for a tricky Thursday...
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/19/2022