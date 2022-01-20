FIRST ALERT DAY: Cold spell begins today with lake effect snow in the area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air has settled into Ohio. A north steering wind throughout the day and tonight, will continue to aid in lake snow. Any organized band could easily produce a few inches of snow quickly. Be aware of this driving around. The big drop in temperature has also created icy conditions. Sidewalks, parking lots, etc will be most at risk. Untreated roads will be icy as well. Afternoon temperatures today will be around 20 degrees. Temperatures tonight drop to around 10 degrees or so. Breaks in the clouds outside of the lake effect areas will allow temperature to drop even further. The steering wind tomorrow turns more to the east. This should force all of the lake snow back out over Lake Erie. It’s a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. High temperatures around 20 degrees. A clear sky Friday night, combined with a light wind and snow pack, will send air temperatures below zero for many.

