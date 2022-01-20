2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gunman breaks into Cleveland apartment, fires shot inside

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect wanted in a felonious assault and aggravated robbery from Jan. 4 is still on the loose, and detectives need the community to help identify them.

The suspect got out of the passenger side door of a black Buick Park Avenue with tinted windows throughout at Berea Road and Detroit Road, police said.

According to police, the suspect then forced their way into an apartment.

After getting inside the apartment, the suspect fired a single gunshot, according to police.

Police said the suspect got back into the same car and headed south from Detroit Road a short time later.

Take a close look at the suspect and the involved car in the photo below shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Gunman breaks into Cleveland apartment, fires shot inside
Gunman breaks into Cleveland apartment, fires shot inside(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call Det. DeJesus at 216-623-2519 and reference case #2022-003413 if you recognize this suspect, the car involved, or any other information on this felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

