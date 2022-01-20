2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

National Guard members begin shift south from Northeast Ohio following COVID-19 surge

FILE
FILE(provided)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health held a briefing on Thursday to provide the latest update on the COVID-19 spread across the state.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Ohio National Guard Major Gen. John Harris Jr., Dr. Alice Kim, of the Cleveland Clinic, and Miami Valley Hospital’s Dr. Roberto Colon for the Thursday morning briefing.

Both Dr. Vanderhoff and Major Gen. Harris described the process of transitioning the National Guard members who were deployed around Northeast Ohio towards hospitals in areas south where COVID-19 cases and reports of the omicron variant are climbing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
US Air Force arrives to help Cleveland Clinic with COVID patients
FILE
Ohio reports 20,483 new COVID-19 cases
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron