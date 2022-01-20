National Guard members begin shift south from Northeast Ohio following COVID-19 surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health held a briefing on Thursday to provide the latest update on the COVID-19 spread across the state.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Ohio National Guard Major Gen. John Harris Jr., Dr. Alice Kim, of the Cleveland Clinic, and Miami Valley Hospital’s Dr. Roberto Colon for the Thursday morning briefing.

Both Dr. Vanderhoff and Major Gen. Harris described the process of transitioning the National Guard members who were deployed around Northeast Ohio towards hospitals in areas south where COVID-19 cases and reports of the omicron variant are climbing.

