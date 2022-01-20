2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayor Bibb, city officials, conducting review of Cleveland’s emergency snow response plan

Mayor Justin Bibb announced Thursday on Twitter that he's conducting a review of the city's...
Mayor Justin Bibb announced Thursday on Twitter that he's conducting a review of the city's emergency snow response after Monday's major snowstorm.
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb took to Twitter Thursday morning and addressed the city’s inability to efficiently clear the streets following Monday’s major snowstorm.

“I heard you,” he said in the video. “We need a new snow removal plan to ensure we are better prepared for the next storm.”

With total snowfall exceeding the predicted models for Northeast Ohio, the city said Monday that it had deployed 48 full-sized plows, 12 “road raiders” and 13 smaller plows, with 94 full-time and 24 seasonal drivers working in shifts.

“Monday’s snowstorm hit the city hard. We used every truck, snow, plow and driver available, but it wasn’t good enough,” Bibb said.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, officials said about 71% of the city’s 10,000 streets had been cleared, but residents in many neighborhoods reported plows had not yet reached them.

As of Wednesday morning, crews were reporting they’d cleared 90% of the street, with about 117 subsections plowed twice, and salt was being distributed on side streets after they’d been plowed.

Still, the mayor laid part of the responsibility on the previous administration, saying basic services had been neglected and allowed to reach this point.

He also said his primary goal is to determine what needs to be done to update the system.

“I inherited a broken system that needs significant overhaul and investment,” Bibb said. “I’m working closely with the Department of Public Works, the Department of Public Safety and our new Chief of Operations to seriously review this week’s response and develop actionable recommendations for an enhanced emergency snow response for the future.”

Bibb said he will provide a public update on the preliminary review’s findings next week.

“My number one priority is the safety of all Clevelanders,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

