Over 120 notices posted on doors of Lakewood residents for failing to clear snow from sidewalks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood’s code enforcement team has been busy since the major snowstorm that swept through Northeast Ohio at the beginning of the week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 126 notices were posted on the doors of Lakewood residents regarding the conditions of the sidewalks in front of their properties. The notices let residents know that it is their responsibility to maintain the city sidewalks and clear them from snow.

The requirement is especially important for sidewalks near schools, the city said, to ensure children and other pedestrians are safe.

Hey @LakewoodOhio the sidewalks around @LkwdEmerson are completely uncleared, forcing young students to walk in the streets.

Will you enforce ordinances to compel homeowners to clear the sidewalks so they don’t endanger students? — Chris Tanaka (@Chris_Tanaka) January 19, 2022

Lakewood is one of several Northeast Ohio communities that require residents to maintain safe conditions on city sidewalks.

