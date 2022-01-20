Snowbound Maple Heights residents learn private roads don’t get plowed by city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the snow started to fall and pile up on Sunday night, anxious homeowners all over northeast Ohio peered out the window to the driveway, wondering what kind of mess they were going to wake up to on Monday morning.

It was not pretty, but if the city you lived in was prepared and had the plows out, you were a step ahead in getting out the door to work or wherever it is you wanted to go.

In Maple Heights, by most accounts, the plows hit the roads hard and moved the snow out of the way in a reasonable amount of time, but some people on Edgewood and Maplewood Court were left wondering why they had not seen a plow on their street, at all.

19 News responded to those complaints and then heard many more when our crews showed up to those streets lined by condominiums.

Turns out, according to the city’s Economic Development Director, those streets are and have been privately owned by the people in the condo complex and therefore are not maintained by the city.

Mayor Annette Blackwell said she has been in office for 7 years and the same complaint comes up every once in a while, especially after heavy snow.

“Those are not city-owned streets, it is actually a condominium association and they are privately owned streets and we don’t plow private right of ways, only public and city property,” she said.

City officials believe there was, at one point, a condominium homeowners association but that group at some point disbanded, largely due to the fact that most of the condo homeowners now rent the property instead of living there themselves.

“They have a tenant and that information, I don’t think is going to that new tenant,” Blackwell said, “But our messaging has been consistent, this is a condo association, it works like it does in any other city they are responsible for their trash collection and their snow collection.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.