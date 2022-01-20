2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing