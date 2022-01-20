THC ‘Wonka Bars,’ other marijuana products seized in search at Portage County home (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop in Portage County resulted in a search of a Ravenna Township home and confiscation of a large amount of marijuana products.

The sheriff’s office said the Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement, or P.A.C.E., team conducted the initial traffic stop on Tuesday night near the intersection of Lakewood Road and Summit Road in Ravenna Township.

Information gathered during the traffic stop led investigators to a nearby home, prompting a search of the property.

Various marijuana products were discovered and seized during the search. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said the paraphernalia included:

Several large bags and jars full of marijuana

More than 20 pre-rolled blunts

Over 80 electronic THC vape cartridges

THC wax

Nearly 100 grams of THC edibles

Digital scales

Pills

Over $7,000 that is believed to have been obtained through sale of the illegal drugs

No arrests were made at the time of the search, but the sheriff’s office said charges will be determined by a Portage County grand jury at a later date.

