Train, pickup truck collide at Mentor railroad crossing

Truck hit by train in Mentor
(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and fire department officials responded to a crash on Thursday morning involving a Norfolk Southern train and a pickup truck.

The incident was first reported at approximately 10 a.m. near the intersection of Hopkins Road and Jackson Street, according to the Mentor Police Department.

Mentor crash involving train, pickup truck
(Source: Provided to WOIO)

Investigators said the closure is expected to be in place for an undetermined amount of time.

Mentor crash involving train, pickup truck
(Source: Provided to WOIO)

Injury information is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

