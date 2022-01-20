UH-Parma frontline workers ‘clap out’ outgoing National Guard members

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Doctors, nurses and caregivers at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center gave National Guard personnel a send-off Thursday, in thanks for their help during the latest COVID surge.

They gathered in the hospital’s main lobby for a ‘clap out,’ recognizing guard members’ efforts to assist frontline workers, before being called back to their posts near Dayton.

At the end of 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine called up the Ohio National Guard to support short-staffed hospitals through the ongoing COVID crisis.

As COVID numbers have declined in Northeast Ohio, Guard members are being redeployed to other areas.

University Hospitals has welcomed 270 Guard members to a dozen of its facilities across Northeast Ohio.

“UH Parma caregivers want to thank these military members who served our health care heroes,” hospital officials said in a press release. “They will forever be considered a part of the UH family.”

While some guard personnel are remaining to help hospital staff in areas from the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and COVID floors to Dietary and Environmental Services (housekeeping), additional Guard members are expected to arrive on Friday, officials said.

