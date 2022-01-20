2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

UH-Parma frontline workers ‘clap out’ outgoing National Guard members

Ohio National Guard members are being honored for their service at University Hospitals Parma...
Ohio National Guard members are being honored for their service at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Thursday afternoon.(Source: WOIO)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Doctors, nurses and caregivers at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center gave National Guard personnel a send-off Thursday, in thanks for their help during the latest COVID surge.

They gathered in the hospital’s main lobby for a ‘clap out,’ recognizing guard members’ efforts to assist frontline workers, before being called back to their posts near Dayton.

At the end of 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine called up the Ohio National Guard to support short-staffed hospitals through the ongoing COVID crisis.

As COVID numbers have declined in Northeast Ohio, Guard members are being redeployed to other areas.

University Hospitals has welcomed 270 Guard members to a dozen of its facilities across Northeast Ohio.

“UH Parma caregivers want to thank these military members who served our health care heroes,” hospital officials said in a press release. “They will forever be considered a part of the UH family.”

While some guard personnel are remaining to help hospital staff in areas from the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and COVID floors to Dietary and Environmental Services (housekeeping), additional Guard members are expected to arrive on Friday, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

Crash creates tailgate traffic on I-77 south in Cleveland
Crash restricts traffic on I-77 southbound near I-490 junction
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
Mayor Justin Bibb announced Thursday on Twitter that he's conducting a review of the city's...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, officials conducting review of city’s emergency snow response plan
Truck hit by train in Mentor
Man killed in collision with train after he drove truck around railroad crossing gates, Mentor police say