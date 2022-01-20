Trooper’s cruiser struck during Portage County traffic stop by impaired distracted driver (video)

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper narrowly missed getting hit when his cruiser was struck while conducting a traffic stop in Portage County, according to OSHP.

The video posted by the Northeast Ohio State Highway Patrol Twitter account shows the moment the patrol car was struck on Thursday morning.

According to the tweet, a Portage County accident led to officers finding out the driver was driving impaired and distracted.

Impaired driving and distracted driving are BAD on their own. Being impaired AND distracted is a whole other level of dangerous. That was the case this morning when a patrol car was struck in Portage County. The trooper narrowly avoided being struck. We are grateful he is ok. pic.twitter.com/0574eIIhJi — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) January 20, 2022

