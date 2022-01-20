Trooper’s cruiser struck during Portage County traffic stop by impaired distracted driver (video)

2 Strong 4 Bullies
The driver was impaired according to police.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper narrowly missed getting hit when his cruiser was struck while conducting a traffic stop in Portage County, according to OSHP.

The video posted by the Northeast Ohio State Highway Patrol Twitter account shows the moment the patrol car was struck on Thursday morning.

According to the tweet, a Portage County accident led to officers finding out the driver was driving impaired and distracted.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

